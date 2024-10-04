2 human cases of bird flu confirmed in California, CDC says — here’s what to know

article

The Brief Two dairy workers in California tested positive for bird flu. Sixteen human cases of bird flu have been reported in the U.S. in 2024. Symptoms of bird flu include eye redness (conjunctivitis), and mild flu-like upper respiratory symptoms.



Two dairy workers tested positive for H5 bird flu in California.

Both workers had mild symptoms, including conjunctivitis, and neither experienced respiratory symptoms or needed to be hospitalized.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a release Thursday that the two cases– with the farmers working at different dairy farms in California’s Central Valley.

These are the first human cases of bird flu in California, where H5N1 outbreaks among dairy herds were first reported in August 2024, per the CDC.

How many bird flu cases have been reported in the U.S. in 2024?

Approximately 16 human cases of bird flu have been reported in the U.S. in 2024, including the two most recent infections in California. Cases this year have been reported in Texas (1), Michigan (2), Colorado (10), Missouri (1) and California (2).

According to the CDC, six of the 16 reported human cases have been linked to exposure to sick or infected dairy cows. Nine bird flu cases had exposure to infected poultry. According to the agency, the virus is widespread in wild birds and has caused ongoing outbreaks among poultry in the U.S. since 2022.

What are the symptoms of bird flu?

Symptoms of bird flu include eye redness (conjunctivitis), mild flu-like upper respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, runny or stuffy nose, and muscle aches.

What should I do if I become sick?

The CDC recommends that if you get sick after close contact with infected animals, you should contact your local health department and a health care provider to get tested.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency published a release detailing the bird flu cases in California and other cases reported in the U.S. in 2024. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



