Gilroy Garlic Festival returns this summer after lengthy hiatus

After a six-year hiatus, officials say the Gilroy Garlic Festival is returning to the South Bay this summer.

What we know:

On Friday, the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association announced the festival will take place July 25 through 27 at Gilroy Gardens.

Tickets go on sale April 19 and must be purchased in advance. There will be no tickets at the gate during the event.

Rising costs have led to the cancellation of the Gilroy Garlic Festival for the foreseeable future, organizers said. (KTVU FOX 2)

"This year's festival will be a limited-capacity experience, welcoming up to 3,000 pre-sold ticketed guests per day," the association's announcement read.

Guests can expect the signature garlic dishes they've come to know and love at this popular traditional event. There will also be arts and crafts as part of the festivities.

The backstory:

The Gilroy Garlic Festival was rocked by violence in 2019 when a gunman opened fire, killing three people before turning the gun on himself. 17 people were injured in that shooting.

The festival did not return to its full glory as the community healed and the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to downsize and evolve to smaller events in place of the festival. In 2022, the event was canceled altogether, giving way to the separate California Garlic Festival, held in both San Joaquin and Merced counties.

The very first Gilroy Garlic Festival was held in 1979 at Bloomfield Ranch.

Additional details about this year's festival in Gilroy will be announced in the weeks to come, organizers said.

