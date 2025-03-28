Expand / Collapse search

Gilroy Garlic Festival returns this summer after lengthy hiatus

By
Published  March 28, 2025 9:59pm PDT
Gilroy
KTVU FOX 2

Gilroy Garlic Festival 2021 will see a different format

Organizers of the Gilroy Garlic Festival say they will hold the event for the first time since the 2019 mass shooting. The Festival will look a lot different due to the pandemic.

GILROY, Calif. - After a six-year hiatus, officials say the Gilroy Garlic Festival is returning to the South Bay this summer. 

What we know:

On Friday, the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association announced the festival will take place July 25 through 27 at Gilroy Gardens. 

Tickets go on sale April 19 and must be purchased in advance. There will be no tickets at the gate during the event. 

Rising costs have led to the cancellation of the Gilroy Garlic Festival for the foreseeable future, organizers said. (KTVU FOX 2)

"This year's festival will be a limited-capacity experience, welcoming up to 3,000 pre-sold ticketed guests per day," the association's announcement read. 

Guests can expect the signature garlic dishes they've come to know and love at this popular traditional event. There will also be arts and crafts as part of the festivities. 

The backstory:

The Gilroy Garlic Festival was rocked by violence in 2019 when a gunman opened fire, killing three people before turning the gun on himself. 17 people were injured in that shooting. 

The festival did not return to its full glory as the community healed and the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to downsize and evolve to smaller events in place of the festival. In 2022, the event was canceled altogether, giving way to the separate California Garlic Festival, held in both San Joaquin and Merced counties.   

The very first Gilroy Garlic Festival was held in 1979 at Bloomfield Ranch. 

Additional details about this year's festival in Gilroy will be announced in the weeks to come, organizers said. 

Featured

Loss of Gilroy Garlic Festival a financial hit for youth groups
article

Loss of Gilroy Garlic Festival a financial hit for youth groups

The loss of the Gilroy Garlic Festival brings is a financial hit for local nonprofits and youth organizations. High insurance premiums forced the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association to discontinue the festival, leaving local groups without the once-reliable source of funding.

The Source 

  • The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association, previous KTVU reporting

GilroyFood and DrinkEntertainment