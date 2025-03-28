CHP seeking for answers in deadly Petaluma hit-and-run

article

The California Highway Patrol of Santa Rosa is asking the public for help in finding a driver wanted for a hit-and-run crash in Petaluma that left a man dead early Friday morning.

CHP officers said they responded at about 7:20 a.m. to the crash on Petaluma Boulevard North near Corona Road. At the scene, they found the body of a man lying east of the roadway.

Officials say they believe the man was killed sometime overnight, but his body wasn't found until the morning.

They said the man, a pedestrian, was struck by a car that fled from the scene.

What we don't know:

No description of the suspect’s car was given. It's also unclear exactly when the man was struck and how long he was lying in the street before being noticed.

Officials also did not publicly identify or describe the victim.

What's next:

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Coroner's Office pending notification of kin.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information about the crash or the suspect’s car is asked to call the CHP-Santa Rosa office at (707) 806-5600.

Featured article