Protest over Hwy 101 swastika flag ends in unexpected understanding

A protest against an antisemitic flag displayed on a South Bay highway overpass took an unexpected turn Friday, as demonstrators discovered that the group they believed responsible had nothing to do with it.

The backstory:

The demonstration took place on the Burnett Avenue overpass above Highway 101 in Morgan Hill, where a group of President Trump supporters regularly gather to express their political views. On the other side of the bridge, protesters assembled around 4 p.m. in response to a flag bearing a swastika that appeared at the location the previous week.

Reymundo Armendariz, who organized the protest, said the goal was to ensure that Morgan Hill’s diverse community feels safe.

What they're saying:

"We want to make sure that people don’t have to worry about hate groups like Nazis or neo-Nazis,"said Armendariz.

At first, both sides blamed each other for the antisemitic banner. However, during the demonstration, a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer approached a counterprotester and relayed a message from the Trump-supporting group, requesting to talk.

The Trump supporters expressed shock and disgust over the flag’s presence.

"It was utter shock, because that is not what we stand for," said Trump supporter, Whitney Jordan.

"America has fought against such tyranny," said Trump supporter, Zachary Cochran.

Speaking to the Trump supporters, Aremendariz then clarified his group's intent.

"I didn’t come here because you guys are MAGA Trump supporters. I could care less who you vote for. We came here because of the swastikas," said Armendariz.

The breakthrough came when it was revealed that neither group had placed the flag on the overpass. Authorities later identified and interviewed a suspect who allegedly acted independently. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has turned the case over to the District Attorney’s Office for review, though no charges have been filed.

While both groups still disagreed on many political issues, they both fundamentally rejected hateful symbols.

"As a Christian, I'm telling you, it was disgusting," Trump supporter JW Paine said of the antisemitic flag.

"If there are no Nazi flags, we won’t be back," said Armendariz.

Despite their differences, both sides said they fully supported the right to free speech and peaceful protest.