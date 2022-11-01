Castro tries to get its Halloween back post-COVID

Halloween in San Francisco's Castro District is a long-standing tradition.

And many people said they are excited to be back after the pandemic disrupted the festivities.

Halloween in the Castro tried to get its groove back: It was the return of revelers who went on hiatus when COVID hit.

"Happy Halloween," said a group of seven friends who said they dressed up as the "Sock It to Me Girls" from "Laugh-In," an old television show.

They said they're dressed up to go out for Halloween for the first time since 2019.

"Group costume. Always works best. We're just going out to the bars and having a couple of drinks tonight and have a lot of fun," said Liam Sullivan, a member of the group.

"I didn't come to the Castro for Halloween for a while for safety reasons. But now that COVID is subsiding a little bit," said Kenya Pfister dressed as a goth girl. "I just wanted to get out, cabin fever."

It was a night for make believe and let the imagination run wild: Jurassic Park on Market Street.

"More of us to be children again . To dress up," said Michael Micael dressed as a T-rex.

At Detour, a restaurant arcade bar, owner Shawn Vergara said the festivities started Saturday with a costume contest and the celebration will continue through Halloween night.

"For the community and the neighborhood in general, it's always meant a lot. Runs in the Castro. Halloween runs deep," Vergara said.

He added that business was up 40 percent this past Saturday compared to the last year on the Saturday before Halloween.

But sales are still down substantially compared to pre-COVID.

Halloween falling on a weeknight doesn't help.

"Being that Halloween falls on a Monday, it tampers the energy you'll see," said Vergara.

Still, for some, Halloween is a tradition not to be missed.

"It's really important. I love being able to go all out and this is one of the good opportunities to do that. That's why I'm here to see other people," said Julia dressed as former president George Washington.

To see and be seen.

"It's just a fun time. Dress up. Look nice," said Mercedes Alexander dressed as "Sailor Moon," a Japanese anime character.

"Me and my partner, we're a herd. Some cows and a pig," said Mike Craven who was dressed as a cow. His partner was dressed as a pig and their pet dog was a cow.



As it got later into the night, the crowd got larger. But it was definitely not the huge turnout of the past.

