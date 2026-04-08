Car crashes into Castro Valley 7-Eleven
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A car smashed into the front of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Castro Valley on Wednesday evening.
Crash details
What we know:
According to the Alameda County Fire Department, a report came in around 6:23 p.m. regarding a crash at a 7-Eleven in the 22000 block of Redwood Road.
Injuries reported
Officials said the driver was injured in the crash. The extent of the injuries has not been released.
Footage from the scene showed a silver-colored sedan stopped just outside the convenience store, which had its front windows shattered.
California Highway Patrol officers were at the scene.
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Cause under investigation
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Alameda County Fire Department