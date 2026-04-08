Car crashes into Castro Valley 7-Eleven

The Brief A car crashed into a 7-Eleven on Redwood Road in Castro Valley on Wednesday evening, according to fire officials. The driver was injured, but the severity remains unclear. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



A car smashed into the front of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Castro Valley on Wednesday evening.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Alameda County Fire Department, a report came in around 6:23 p.m. regarding a crash at a 7-Eleven in the 22000 block of Redwood Road.

Injuries reported

Officials said the driver was injured in the crash. The extent of the injuries has not been released.

Footage from the scene showed a silver-colored sedan stopped just outside the convenience store, which had its front windows shattered.

California Highway Patrol officers were at the scene.

Featured article

Cause under investigation

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.