Caught on cam: Smash-and-grab at Oakland 7-Eleven

article

A smash-and-grab occurred at a 7-Eleven in Oakland on Thursday morning, according to visual evidence at the scene.

KTVU captured images of an abandoned SUV with no license plates backed up into the convenience store at Grand Avenue and Mandana Boulevard about 4:30 a.m. near the Grand Lake Theater.

The windows of the store were smashed; glass and merchandise were strewn about.

Inside, the store was a mess, with shelves left in disarray.

Several miles away, at about 7 a.m., there was a large police presence at Grand Avenue and Mandela Parkway at the border of Emeryville.

At least one person was seen in the back of a patrol car.

Oakland police did not immediately respond for comment to say if the scenes were connected.

Smash-and-grab at 7-Eleven at Grand Avenue and Mandana Boulevard. April 24, 2025