The Grit City turned into the wild west as two horses ran wild through the streets before being corralled by cowboys Tuesday night.

"I was in bewilderment," said Alyssa Sagers. "I thought I was dreaming, really!"

Sagers told FOX 13 Seattle she just left her local gym when she noticed the two wild animals around 10:40 p.m.

"Ultimately, two horses were galloping towards me, diagonally through the intersection as I’m trying to turn," she said.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, multiple calls were placed to 911 for horses on the loose near East McKinley Avenue and East 72nd Street.

Cell phone video and bodycam footage shared with FOX 13 shows the two horses running through an adjacent strip mall and various properties.

"72nd and McKinley is a very populated area," said Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. "Not many farms over there so the calls were a little odd. We are a county and every once in a while we get a call about a cow or a pig or a horse running on a county road."

According to deputies, the horses were eventually corralled by the owners just before 11 p.m.

"They showed up with lassos," said Sgt. Moss. "We don’t know where they came but it ended on a positive note. There was no property damage or injury to the animals."

"It’s definitely not something you see everyday," said Sagers. "I think I’m going to have to keep grain or lassos in the back of my truck from here on out."

