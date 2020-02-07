CDC: 5 quarantined at Travis Air Force Base showing symptoms of coronavirus

Five people who were under quarantine at Travis Air Force Base after they were evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus, are now showing symptoms of the virus, health officials said.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the evacuees haven't been diagnosed with the disease but were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Another flight of evacuees from Wuhan arrived overnight at Travis and 53 of those passengers remain at the base. That brings the total number of people quarantined there to 234.

The other passengers on the plane were flown on to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus worldwide is now more than 30,000.

In China, the death toll has jumped to 722.

The CDC has confirmed 12 cases of the disease in the U.S.