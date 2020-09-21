CDC says guidance on COVID-19 airborne transmission 'was posted in error'

article

The Center for Disease Control on Monday said it mistakenly published new guidance saying the coronavirus can spread through airborne particles.

"A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency’s official website. CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted," the CDC website reads.

According to Reuters, the CDC recommended that people use air purifies to reduce airborne germs indoors to avoid the disease from spreading.

The agency said the virus is spread mainly through close contact from person-to-person. Some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus.

"We are still learning about how the virus spreads and the severity of illness it causes," the CDC said.

Health experts said it may possible for a person to catch COVID-19 by touching a surface that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.