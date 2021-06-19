Celebrate Father’s Day with these famous movie dads on Tubi

Father’s Day is this weekend, meaning now’s the time to revisit iconic movie dads from Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold in "National Lampoon’s Vacation" to Will Smith starring alongside his son Jaden in "The Pursuit of Happyness."

No matter what your dad wants to watch, from historical dramas to explosion-filled blockbusters, to sports-themed movies, Tubi has you covered this Father’s Day.

Air Force One (1997) - Starring Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman, Glenn Close, Wendy Crewson, William H. Macy

"Harrison Ford portrays a Vietnam vet and U.S President whose Air Force One flight with the First Family is hijacked by a terrorist bent on revenge."

Any Given Sunday (1999) - Starring Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz, Dennis Quaid, James Woods, Jamie Foxx, LL Cool J

"Pressured by the franchise owner, the coach of a once great, now losing football team struggles with a very personal choice between two quarterbacks."

Draft Day (2013) - Starring Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner, Denis Leary, Sam Elliot, Chadwick Boseman

"On NFL Draft Day, General Manager Sonny Weaver Jr. faces the biggest decision of his life – the #1 pick. Will he redefine his career or break it?"

Guess Who (2005) - Starring Bernie Mac, Zoe Saldana, Ashton Kutcher, Niecy Nash, Judith Scott, Sherri Shepherd

"An engaged interracial couple get caught up in a comedy of errors and family concern when the bride-to-be’s parents meet her cash-strapped fiancé."

JFK (1991) - Starring Kevin Costner, Tommy Lee Jones, Laurie Metcalf, Gary Oldman

"A riveting chronicle of New Orleans DA Jim Garrison's investigation of the assassination that forever changed America defies the "official story."

Kung Fu Panda (2008) - Starring Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, Ian McShane

"Noodle-loving panda Po must summon all his courage to study amongst the legendary Furious Five and become the ultimate Dragon Warrior."

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) - Starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Anthony Michael Hall, Dana Barron

"Clark Griswold vetoes his family on a vacation destination and hauls them across the country in a lemon station wagon on the road trip from hell."

Passenger 57 (1992) - Starring Wesley Snipes, Elizabeth Hurley, Bruce Payne, Tom Sizemore, Robert Hooks

"An ex-cop with a bad attitude boards a flight that’s soon taken over by a gang of terrorists who are about to have a hell of a fight on their hands."

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) - Starring Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Christian Slater, Alan Rickman, Sean Connery

"This historical action-adventure breathes new life into the legendary, swashbuckling hero who defends the poor and battles the evil Sheriff of Nottingham in England's Sherwood Forest."

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) - Starring Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Carmen Ejogo, Amanda Warren, Lynda Gravátt

"The unforeseen events that uproot an ambitious, socially conscious lawyer’s career become an extreme test when he’s faced with a demanding case."

Rudy (1993) - Starring Sean Astin, Jon Favreau, Ned Beatty

"A big-hearted, working class teenager must overcome the odds in order to fulfill his dreams of playing football for Notre Dame."

Seven Pounds (2008) - Starring Will Smith, Rosario Dawson, Woody Harrelson, Michael Ealy

"Shattered by the death of his fiancee in a car wreck, a man goes on an extraordinary mission of redemption to improve the lives of seven strangers."

Snitch (2013) - Starring Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper, Jon Bernthal, Susan Sarandon, Michael K. Williams

"After his 18-year-old son is arrested in a drug sting operation, a father goes undercover as a DEA informant in an attempt to bring him justice."

Tin Cup (1996) - Starring Kevin Costner, Rene Russo, Cheech Marin, Don Johnson

"If Roy "Tin Cup" McAvoy had played it safe, he might have been golfing on the pro tour instead of giving lessons at a driving range in the tiny West Texas town of Salome."

The American President (1995) - Starring Michael Douglas, Annette Bening, Martin Sheen, Michael J. Fox

"Politics, the press and deeply held values collide in this intelligent romantic comedy when Andrew Shepherd falls in love with beautiful environmental lobbyist Sydney Wade—just before he runs for reelection as The American President."

The Legend of Hercules (2014) - Starring Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins, Liam McIntyre, Johnathon Schaech, Liam Garrigan

"Action-packed epic about Hercules focusing all his powers to battle and upend the evil plans of a corrupt king scheming for complete power."

The Truman Show (1998) - Starring Jim Carrey, Laura Linney, Paul Giamatti, Holland Taylor, Ed Harris

"A man is completely unaware that his entire life is being filmed and broadcast to the world while everyone in his life is an actor playing a role."

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) - Starring Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Thandie Newton, Brian Howe, James Karen

"A homeless salesman struggles to make it in San Francisco with his five-year-old son while working for a better life by taking on a tough internship."

Troy (2004) - Starring Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Peter O'Toole

"Brad Pitt stars in an epic tale of passion, heroism, betrayal and war that has been passed from generation to generation since the dawn of civilization—the story of the battle for Troy."

Wyatt Earp (1994) - Starring Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid, Gene Hackman, Jeff Fahey, Mark Harmon, Michael Madsen, Catherine O'Hara

"This sweeping epic portrays the transformation of a nation through the journey of Wyatt Earp, from innocent boy, to adventurer, to legendary lawman."

Unthinkable (2010) - Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Carrie-Anne Moss, Michael Sheen

"After a terrorist plants three nuclear weapons in U.S. cities, a black ops interrogator and FBI agent must figure out his plan before it’s too late."

