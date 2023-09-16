Celebration of life for 4-year-old girl killed in biking accident in Alameda

A celebration of life was held Saturday in Alameda for a 4-year-old girl killed in a Lake Merritt biking accident last month.

The memorial Saturday afternoon was held at the Encore Church.

As previously reported, Maia was struck by a car on Aug. 6 while riding her bike in an unprotected bike lane around Lake Merritt.

The church was decorated with bright pinks and purples. Photos of Maia and some of her toys were on display.

Attendees signed a guestbook, placing stickers next to their messages for the family.



