Central Freeway ramp between I-80, Highway 101 reopens after repair work finishes early

Caltrans crews have finished up repairs and reopened San Francisco's Central Freeway ramp connecting westbound Interstate Highway 80 and northbound U.S. Highway 101, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday morning.

The ramp was due to be closed through 5 a.m. Monday, but the work finished earlier than expected, the CHP said.

The work to repair a damaged guardrail began Friday night on the busy connector, which carries nearly 2,000 vehicles per hour during peak periods, according to Caltrans.

In addition, the Seventh Street onramp to westbound Interstate Highway 80, at Seventh and Harrison streets also reopened.