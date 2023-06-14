Century Theatres plan to end lease at Westfield Center



Movie-goers lined up at the Century Theatres in San Francisco's Westfield Center Wednesday evening for what might be one last picture show at the multiplex.

"I heard about the theater closing and I decided I needed to get one last movie in," said Conor Mitchell of San Francisco who was among those waiting in line.

The parent company sent a statement saying: "Cinemark can confirm it has decided to permanently close the Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD Theater shortly before the conclusion of its lease term following a comprehensive review of local business conditions."

"It's really sad because we like this theater. I like the seats and everything and the screens are great, and it's kind of a sad statement that it's happening in San Francisco," said Klara Lux of San Francisco.



"Obviously I'm disappointed to see any business go, but I also recognize that times are changing," said Matt Dorsey, the San Francisco Supervisor for District 6 which includes the Westfield Center.

The announcement comes just after other businesses such as the anchor store Nordstrom announced it is not renewing its lease. The Westfield Center also announced this week that it will pull out of the mall and hand over management to the loaning institution.

Dorsey says he knows the city must adapt to changes with fewer workers downtown and other problems.

"We still have forces within our control as a city that include street conditions, street level drug dealing, street level drug use, and retail theft that's being fueled by that, that we need to do a better job as a city of policing," said Dorsey.

"It's not specific to San Francisco. We believe that about 25% of malls in the United States will shut down in the next two years," said Jim Wunderman, President of the Bay Area Council, "It's remote work, and safety and the way people want to shop and engage in entertainment."

Some say the is part of a larger societal shift with more people shopping and streaming movies online.

"The last time I went to a movie theater was about a month ago for Fast X," Christian Barnes, a San Francisco resident.

"I've switched to streaming more and more and more. At first I hated it and then got a bigger TV," said David Fought, a San Francisco resident who said he does miss the ritual of attending movie theaters.

Some say they prefer the rise of more luxurious theaters that offer amenities and dining options.



"The last movie theater I went to was Alamo Drafthouse, actually. One of those theaters where you can eat food at and stuff like that. And it's nice. And I guess if I'm going to a theater less frequently I would like to go have a nice experience," said David Fought of San Francisco.

The Century Theatres are not the only multiplex to call it quits in San Francisco. The AMC Van Ness and Embarcadero Landmark theaters also closed in the past few years.

