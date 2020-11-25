CEO of Alameda Health System resigns: report

article

The Chief Executive Officer of the Alameda Health System submitted his resignation in a special closed meeting of the board of trustees on Tuesday, according to the East Bay Citizen website.



Delvecchio Finley led the public health system as it faced several challenges this year, including a strike by nurses and other health care workers, as well as several issues related to the pandemic.

Alameda County's board of supervisors has already fired most of the trustees who must step aside by the end of the month and some supervisors had criticized Finely

