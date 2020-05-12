Chance the Rapper to perform in livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic



Chance the Rapper will be the latest artist to perform in Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live entertainment series on Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. Donations made during the concert will benefit the Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s (LISC) Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund.

As people support their favorite small businesses with #PayItForwardLIVE, Verizon will commit an additional $10 per use of the hashtag, up to $2.5 million, for a total of up to $5 million in support, according to the LISC’s website.

Here’s how you can watch:

-Some Fox TV Stations’ websites

-FOX's CoronavirusNOW, both coronavirusnow.com and the CoronavirusNOW channel on Samsung TV Plus (1006)

-FOX NOW

-AXS TV

-Fios Channel 501 and 604

-Twitch

-Verizon’s Facebook and YouTube pages

-On Verizon’s Twitter page

-Yahoo

-The concert can also be listened to on iHeart and SiriusX

A three-time Grammy winner, Chance the Rapper has been a mainstay of the rap scene for nearly 10 years. He’s as much an audio entrepreneur as a visual icon, frequently decked out with a trademark “3” hat and appearing in fervent and energetic music videos.

Other artists who have performed in the Pay It Forward series include Janelle Monáe, Alicia Keys, and Billie Eilish and Finneas.



