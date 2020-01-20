Chandler Parsons suffers potential career-ending injuries from car crash

Atlanta Hawks small forward Chandler Parsons said he suffered "multiple severe and permanent injuries" as a result of a car crash earlier this month, which could "potentially" end his career.

Parsons was heading home from practice shortly before 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 when he was struck by a driver who was arrested for drinking and driving, officials said.

Parsons suffered a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation, and a torn labrum, according to a news release from his attorneys, Morgan & Morgan.

"Chandler was seriously injured in this crash, which never should have occurred," Morgan & Morgan said in an issued statement. "The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists; he now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2:00PM on a Wednesday in a busy intersection, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons’ career as a professional athlete."

“Chandler is having a difficult time accepting the consequences of the defendant’s reckless conduct on the roadway." — Statement from Morgan & Morgan, representing Chandler Parsons.

Parsons said he is working with a team of doctors to regain his health, but said that his his ability to return to play is "unclear."