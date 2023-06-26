Charles Schulz home for sale in Sebastopol

Fans of Charlie Brown and Snoopy have a chance to buy a house where some of the famous comic strips were drawn.

The home, art studio and mini-golf course once owned by Charles Schulz has hit the market in Sebastopol.

The mid-century home sitting on 7 acres is listed just under $4 million.

At 1,484 square-feet of living space, it has one bedroom and one and a half baths.

The home where Charles Schulz lived and created comic strips is for sale. Photo credit: Coldwell Banker Realty

The mid-century home in Sebastopol sits on 7 acres. Photo credit: Coldwell Banker Realty

Schulz donated the property to a local church in 1971 and the land has changed hands several times over the years.

