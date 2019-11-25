Charles Schwab buys TD Ameritrade in $26-billion all-stock deal

article

an Francisco-based Charles Schwab has purchased Omaha-based TD Ameritrade in an all-stock transaction that will see the investment firms

merge and have a new headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Schwab officials announced early Monday morning.

The $26 billion stock purchase of the TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by the Charles Schwab Corporation involves stockholders of the

Omaha-based investment firm getting 1.0937 Schwab shares for each TD Ameritrade share they own, Schwab officials said.

The combined companies are expected to serve 24 million brokerage accounts with $5 trillion in assets.

"We have long respected TD Ameritrade since our early days pioneering the discount brokerage industry, and as a fellow advocate for

investors and independent investment advisors," Charles Schwab President and CEO Walt Bettinger said in a statement. "...With this transaction, we will

capitalize on the unique opportunity to build a firm with the soul of a challenger and the resources of a large financial services institution that

will be uniquely positioned to serve the investment, trading and wealth management needs of investors across every phase of their financial

journeys."

Schwab officials said the two firms recently generated $17 billion in total annualized revenue and $8 billion in pre-tax profits.

Both the Schawb and TD Ameritrade board of directors unanimously approved the sale.

The two firms are expected to merge over the next 18-36 months, with the new headquarters to be located in Westlake, Tx., a Dallas-Fort Worth

suburb. Schwab officials tout the central location of the metro area relative to the rest of the country to allow it to be "hub" for a network of Schwab

branches and operations centers.

Schwab officials reiterated that the company has a "longstanding commitment" to the Bay Area, and that although some roles may move from the

city to Texas, the majority of San Francisco-based roles are not anticipated to be impacted by the sale.

Financial regulators and stockholders of both companies must approve the sale. Schwab officials expect the sale to close in the second

half of 2020.

