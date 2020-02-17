Charter jets bring 340 Americans on board cruise ship to Travis Air Force Base

Charter jets brought home 340 Americans who had been passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which had been quarantined near Yokohama, Japan.

The first jet touched down at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday. An earlier group of 201 evacuees from Wuhan, China arrived on Feb. 7 and is being housed at the Westwind Inn on the base.

All the passengers had medical screenings in the days leading up to departure, and anyone who tested positive was not allowed to get on the planes.

But during the flight, the final test results showed 14 people had the coronavirus, even though they did not have symptoms.

People living near Travis have mixed feelings about bringing the passengers back to the United States and holding them in quarantine at the base.

"I"m fine with it," said Debbie Shott. "They're taking precautions. They're protecting the evacuees and they're protecting the community and they have to go somewhere."

But another man who lives in the area and didn't want to go on camera told us he's concerned.

Even before the public knew about the passengers who had tested positive for coronavirus, he said bringing the passengers to the bay area could bring more problems.

The State Department stressed none of the passengers will be in contact with any service members at Travis.