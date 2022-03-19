Chase Center drops COVID vaccine requirements following State rules change

Chase Center announced it would no longer ask fans attending events in the arena for proof of vaccination before entering, beginning April 1st.

The shift is policies comes after the California Department of Public Health announced it would update its guidance for mega events; any event with 1,000 people attending indoors or 10,000 people attending outdoors is considered a "mega" event.

According to its most updated guidance, the state will no longer require proof of vaccination for those attending mega events. That will now shift to a strong recommendation.

"COVID-19 cases and hospitalization are declining across the state. This is due in large part to the collective efforts of Californians to get vaccinated and wear masks. Vaccination continues to remain the ultimate exit strategy out of the COVID-19 pandemic," said public health officials in a statement.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health plans to align with the state, beginning April 1st.

"While COVID-19 will remain with us for the foreseeable future, we are now better positioned to live with the virus in ways that it does not have to upend our lives," said the department in a statement to KTVU.

Health leaders say a combination of low COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and high vaccination rates make them comfortable enough for the change.

San Francisco's updated guidance makes way for event centers, like Chase Center, to implement new policies. The home of the Golden State Warriors released a statement:

"In alignment with the San Francisco Department of Public Health update, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result will no longer be required for fans to enter Chase Center, beginning April 1. The Warriors and Chase Center continue to encourage everyone to receive their full COVID-19 vaccination series, including a booster shot when eligible."