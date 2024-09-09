Chase Center generates billions for San Francisco economy: report

article

A new report shows Chase Center has generated more than $4.2 billion for San Francisco's economy since 2019.

The home of the Golden State Warriors released the report in partnership with Accenture, in celebration of its fifth anniversary.

The report shows that more than $2.9 billion has been put back into the economy as a direct result of events at the venue, including on lodging, transportation, shopping, and food & beverage.

Nearly five million people have attended the venue over its 400 different events, which include sporting events, concerts, and comedy shows.

The report found that people spend an average of $713 outside of Chase Center when they attend events and $61 at the arena during the event.

Local businesses within two miles of the venue average a 15-40% increase in sales on event days.

Upcoming concerts include Nicki Minaj on September 23 and Kacey Musgraves on September 24.

The Golden State Warriors will be back at Chase Center for a preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on October 11.

Chase Center opened on September 6,2019 with a grand opening concert from Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony, followed by the first preseason Warriors game less than a month later, on October 5.

It can seat 18,000 fans.