Chase Center to require proof of vaccination to attend games, events

The Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, is requiring everyone attending games, concerts or other events to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to gain entry.

The announcement is in response to the San Francisco Department of Public Health's Aug. 12 order requiring people 12 years old and older to show proof of full vaccination in order to attend all indoor events with more than 1,000 people, according to team officials.

People 11 years old or younger who can't yet get vaccinated and people with religious exemptions will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of entering the Chase Center.

The team is asking people to download the free CLEAR app to a mobile device and use the Health Pass feature to upload proof of vaccination or negative tests to be shown at the arena's entry points.

People can scan their SMART QR code from the California Immunization Registry, link directly to a vaccine provider in CLEAR's nationwide network or upload their CDC-issued vaccine card, according to team officials.

Everyone entering the arena is also required to wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking.