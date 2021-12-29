Chase Center will require proof of booster shot as San Francisco updates health order

Those hoping to attend a concert or Warriors game at San Francisco's Chase Center in the next coming weeks will have to be fully vaccinated and boosted.

The Chase Center announced Wednesday that the venue's entry requirements are updated in accordance with the public health order issued by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Starting Feb. 1, Chase Center will verify proof of ‘up-to-date vaccinations’, which includes proof of a booster shot at least one week prior to an event for entry.

Guests under age 12 must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours (for antigen tests) or 48 hours (for PCR tests) prior to entry into the venue.

The shift in policy is indicative of the latest changes to the COVID-19 health order SF DPH announced on Wednesday due to the surge of the omicron variant. San Francisco joins several other Bay Area counties in tightening indoor masking requirements starting Dec. 30.

RELATED: Bay Area counties reinstate indoor mask mandate - exceptions no longer apply

The Chase Center isn't the only venue that will feel the impact of the changes to the order, slated to take effect in February.

"Indoor mega-events (1,000 or more people) will require up-to-date vaccinations, including boosters, starting February 1, 2022," the SF DPH statement reads. This applies to eligible patrons and staff. Children between 5 and 12 will have to produce a negative COVID test or proof of full vaccination. Younger children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine will have to produce a negative COVID test.

Other updates to the city's health order include a booster shot requirement by Feb. 1 for workers in health care and high-risk settings. Updated guidance for visitors at skilled nursing facilities, that will likely involve limits on visitors and on-site COVID testing, is expected to be announced later this week.

As for schools, the city's health officer "strongly believes" that schools can and should remain open for in-person classes for all grades. Mayor London Breed is in agreement on this.

"I appreciate this guidance from our public health experts on the importance of keeping our students safely in the classroom," said Breed.

Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of public health, said throughout the pandemic, San Francisco schools have remained low-risk settings by following proper safety protocols.

Mayor Breed issued a series of tweets where she encouraged residents to get their booster shot if they haven't received it yet.

Advertisement

You can read the full statement on San Francisco's updated health order here.