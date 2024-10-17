Check out this ominous cloud formation over Antioch

article

An ominous cloud formation swirled over the skies of Antioch this week, prompting a KTVU viewer to capture the image and share it for all to see.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said it appeared to be a small lenticular cloud, which he thought looked like a spaceship or flying saucer.

He said lenticular clouds usually form over mountains, and he noted it was surrounded by lots of alto cumulus clouds, too.

Roberta Gonzales, another KTVU meteorologist, added that the colors looked so vibrant because they were reflecting the sunrise.

"It looks dark and ominous because of the cold," Gonzales said.

Other Bay Area residents spotted rainbows from Tiburon to Redwood City early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag fire warning from Thursday to Saturday because of strong winds that will be gusting through the state.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced likely public safety power shutoffs in the Bay Area, Central Coast, Sierra Nevada foothills and parts of the Sacramento Valley.