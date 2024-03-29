Cheetos literally 'flaming hot': Bags of chips on fire at San Pablo Foodmaxx

article

A Foodmaxx in San Pablo was evacuated Friday evening after a fire broke out in their snack aisle, engulfing several bags of Cheetos in flames, bringing a whole new meaning to the brand's ‘Flamin’ Hot' version.

Contra Costa Fire Protection District said the fire broke out around 8:40 p.m. in the 13000 block of San Pablo Avenue.

No injuries to customers, employees, or firefighters were reported. A fire investigator is at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The chip and snack aisle catches fire at a San Pablo Foodmaxx. March 29, 2024.