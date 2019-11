article

Officials ordered a shelter-in-place on Tuesday after a chemical spill at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley.

Mill Valley police said there was some sort of chemical spill at the high school pool and the sheriff's office said "all students are fine" and have been moved to a safe location.

Tam High is not in session as school is closed for Thanksgiving break.

The police tweeted the order just after 8:30 a.m.