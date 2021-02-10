Chevron estimates up to 750 gallons of mixture spilled into the Bay

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday that the impact from Tuesday's petroleum product leak at the Chevron refinery long wharf in Richmond appears to be centered near the city's Keller Beach, but no oiled wildlife or public health impacts have been found.

In an update Wednesday evening, Chevron said as much as 750 gallons of the product were leaked.

"Lab analysis and technical review determined that approximately 12-18 barrels (500-750 gallons) of a low-sulfur diesel fuel and flush water mix was released," the company said in their updated statement.

Initial estimates said that 600 gallons went into the Bay between 2:40 p.m. Tuesday and about two hours later when the leak was stopped, according to Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia. Petroleum leaked from a quarter-inch hole in an unpressurized wharf pipeline.

For its part, Chevron has not yet disclosed the size of the hole, nor the exact duration of the spill. Much of this information is already in the company's possession.

"We're getting very close on an estimate and we'll release that as soon as we can," said Chevron refinery executive Lynsi Crain just before the evening update.

Advertisement

"It seems like the initial response did not contain all of the oil and so, the oil was allowed to spread," said environmentalist Sajel Choksi-Chugh, Baykeeper's executive director.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew flew over the area around 7 a.m. Wednesday and found sheening from Point Molate to Brooks Island, and response teams have gone to shorelines in the area to do further assessments, state fish and wildlife officials said.

Public access to the water along Western Drive and at Keller Beach are closed during the response to the spill.

"Right now, the focus is on containment and also on clean up. So we have teams who are on shore and in boats," said Eric Laughlin of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Chevron refinery officials said in a statement Tuesday that refinery workers had noticed a sheen on the water at about 3 p.m. Tuesday and Chevron "immediately initiated its response protocol, began working to isolate and contain the release, and notified all applicable agencies."

A unified command including Chevron, the state wildlife agency's Office of Spill Prevention and Response, Contra Costa Health Services and the U.S. Coast Guard is responding to the spill.

"A total of 3,500 feet of boom was deployed in the Richmond Eel Grass Beds north of the incident and 2,500 feet at Brooks Island south of the incident," the company said. Additional boom is in place in sensitive areas as a proactive measure, Chevron's statement read.

Without expressing an apology, a Chevron Facebook post, just before 8 a.m. Wednesday said, "The line in question is used to transport a variety of oil and products that are returned to the refinery for reprocessing."

"The refinery needs to be held accountable for properly maintaining their pipelines which they don't seem to have done in this case," said Baykeeper's Choksi-Chugh.

A public health order issued by Contra Costa Health Services following the leak was rescinded at 9 p.m. People who spot potentially oiled wildlife are asked to report them at (877) UCD-OWCN.

KTVU's Tom Vacar contributed to this report.