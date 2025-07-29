Chevron says Richmond refinery flaring is minor

article

The Chevron refinery in Richmond experienced flaring on Tuesday, the company confirmed.

What we know:

Chevron said there was visible flaring at the Richmond facility and that crews were working to minimize it.

The refinery added that a Community Warning System Level 2 alert was mistakenly issued, but a correction has since been made.

Chevron said the incident was actually a Level 1 event, meaning no emergency response or community action was required.