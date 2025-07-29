Chevron says Richmond refinery flaring is minor
RICHMOND, Calif. - The Chevron refinery in Richmond experienced flaring on Tuesday, the company confirmed.
Visible flaring
What we know:
Chevron said there was visible flaring at the Richmond facility and that crews were working to minimize it.
The refinery added that a Community Warning System Level 2 alert was mistakenly issued, but a correction has since been made.
Chevron said the incident was actually a Level 1 event, meaning no emergency response or community action was required.
The Source: Chevron Richmond