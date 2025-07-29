Expand / Collapse search

Chevron says Richmond refinery flaring is minor

By
Published  July 29, 2025 4:00pm PDT
Richmond
KTVU FOX 2
article

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 03: A view of the Chevron Richmond Refinery on August 03, 2024 in Richmond, California. Chevron has announced plans to move its corporate offices from San Ramon, California to Houston, Texas. Chevron is among a growing n

Expand

RICHMOND, Calif. - The Chevron refinery in Richmond experienced flaring on Tuesday, the company confirmed.

Visible flaring

What we know:

Chevron said there was visible flaring at the Richmond facility and that crews were working to minimize it.

The refinery added that a Community Warning System Level 2 alert was mistakenly issued, but a correction has since been made.

Chevron said the incident was actually a Level 1 event, meaning no emergency response or community action was required.

The Source: Chevron Richmond

Richmond