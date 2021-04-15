Chicago police officer identified in fatal shooting of Adam Toledo

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. SOME MAY FIND THESE VIDEOS DISTURBING. WATCH AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION.

The Chicago police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 29 has been identified as Eric Stillman.

Officer Stillman, 34, started with the Chicago Police Department in August of 2015 and is assigned to the 10th District.

According to recent data from the Invisible Institute, Stillman has had three complaints from mid 2017-2020.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video footage and other materials on Thursday, which show Stillman shooting Adam on March 29 in an alley behind Farragut Career Academy High School in Little Village.

Police said they found a gun at the scene of the shooting and that it was the weapon Adam was holding during the "armed confrontation."

On Saturday, prosecutors released new details about the night that Toledo was killed, saying he had a gun and gunshot residue on his hand.

Ruben Roman, 21, who was with Toledo that night in Little Village, gave officers a false name for the boy. Roman is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and felony endangerment of a child.

In a charging document released Saturday, prosecutors said that on March 29 at about 2:30 a.m., police chased both Roman and Toledo and stopped Roman first.

Several protests were planned for Thursday in response to the release of the videos and materials.

The day after the family of 13-year-old Adam Toledo viewed video of police fatally shooting him, the family praised the community for peaceful protests.

"We appreciate the community support and are grateful that events so far have remained peaceful," the family said through a statement issued Wednesday by family attorneys Adeena Weiss Ortiz and Joel Hirschhorn

"We have heard reports in the media that more protests are planned today, and while we have no direct knowledge of such events, we pray that for the sake of our city, people remain peaceful to honor Adam’s memory and work constructively to promote reform."

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.