2 children abducted in minivan in San Francisco while parent made delivery

article

San Francisco police are searching for a minivan that was stolen with two children inside on Saturday.

Police are looking for a 2014 silver Honda Odyssey with California license plate 7FPK5435

Winnifred, 4, and Sean Fang, 1, were named as the missing children, the California Highway Patrol said. (The SFPD said that Sean is two.)

They were left in a running car while one of their parents made a food delivery, the San Francisco police said. That's when a thief stole the car with the kids, the police said.

A thief stole a minivan carrying Winnifred Fang, 4, and her younger brother Sean on Feb. 2021, police said.

The abduction occurred at Jackson and Laguna streets in the Pacific Heights neighborhood at 8:47 p.m., the CHP said.

Advertisement

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet 10 inches who is armed and dangerous.

An Amber Alert was issued shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The alert covers San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Marin, and Santa Clara counties.

This is a developing story.