Chilly temperatures in the forecast, rain to return over the weekend

North Bay valleys could see frost early Thursday and chilly temperatures are in store for the rest of the region over the next two days, with another round of rain due to arrive on the weekend.

The cold front that brought showers to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday is moving on, but there is a slight chance of small hail and thunder Wednesday night for the East Bay and also Monterey and San Benito counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will dip overnight to about 35 degrees or below in North Bay valleys and the southern Salinas Valley, the weather service said Wednesday.

A frost advisory has been issued for Thursday morning for North Bay valleys.

More rain is expected to move down the coast into the North Bay late Saturday night, and for the rest of the Bay Area on Sunday morning, forecasters said.





