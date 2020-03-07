Chinese hotel reportedly used for coronavirus quarantine collapses

A hotel in Quanzhou, China, which was being used to house people who were quarantined for the coronavirus collapsed on March 7, Chinese state media reported.

China Daily reported that around 70 people were inside the hotel when it collapsed.

CGTV said reported that 35 people had been rescued from the building site by 22:57 local time on March 7.

No reason for the collapse was given.

The South China Morning Post reported that the building had stood at five stories prior to the incident. It said more than 147 firefighters and 26 emergency crews were at the location and responding to the collapse.