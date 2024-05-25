CHP arrest 1 after 3-car crash on Bay Bridge

article

California Highway Patrol officers on Saturday arrested an alleged hit-and-run driver following a three-car crash on the Bay Bridge.

The CHP said that the crash was reported at 5:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80 east of the Harrison Street offramp.

The driver that allegedly caused the crash fled the scene, but was arrested shortly afterward, the CHP said.

One of the drivers in the crash reported minor injuries. The driver of the second car involved in the crash didn't report anything, and the CHP had no information on the third car.

All lanes reopened by 6:25 a.m., the CHP said.

Video posted on Citizen App showed backed-up traffic on the bridge.