CHP data shows Memorial Day weekend DUI arrests up 14% from 2020

The number of people killed on the state's highways and of those arrested for driving under the influence over the Memorial Day weekend rose significantly from a year ago, according to figures released Tuesday by the California Highway Patrol.

At least 35 people were killed in vehicle collisions, up nearly 13 percent from 2020. Of those, 22 were not wearing a seat belt, officers said.

CHP made 979 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs, up 14.6 percent from a year ago.