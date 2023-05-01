CHP finds 2 people under Carquinez Bridge rappelling

It was an unusual scene over the weekend at the Carquinez Bridge when police discovered two people hanging from the bridge with climbing equipment.

Officers and CHP helicopters were called to reports of suspicious activity on the bridge Saturday.

When the air crew arrived, they found two people with rappelling gear.

CHP said they deployed a paramedic to the scene and the two people told authorities they were "exploring."



