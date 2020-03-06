CHP: High-speed chase in Richmond ends in crash, arrest

One man is in custody Friday morning after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase on freeways in the East Bay.

Cameras were rolling overnight as the chase wrapped up -- the suspect's car had front-end wheel damage.

The car finally crashed into some bushes off of Interstate Highway 80 in Richmond, video at the scene showed.

A homeless person was staying there, but was not hurt.

Speeds reached more than 100 mph.