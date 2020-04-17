CHP investigating 2 deadly crashes; 1 involves stolen car

article

The California HIghway Patrol said it investigated 2 deadly crashes on Bay Area roads early Friday morning.

One involved a stolen vehicle from a convenience store, said authorities.

A suspect sped away after taking a car from a 7-Eleven parking lot in Martinez, according to the CHP.

At about 1:30 a.m., the male suspect went onto westbound Highway 4, but lost control of the car, and crashed in the area of Franklin Canyon Road, authorities said.

The vehicle flipped, and the man may have been ejected from the car, through the sunroof, said the CHP.

He died at the scene.

In the other crash, one person was killed, when a car collided with a semi truck on Highway 680 near Bernal in Pleasanton, at about 2:20 a.m..