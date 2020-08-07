CHP investigating accident that downed motorcycle officer on I-880 in San Leandro

All lanes of southbound I-880 were blocked for a period Friday afternoon after a CHP officer on a motorcycle went down, south of Marina Ave in San Leandro.

From above, SkyFOX showed the crashed motorcycle and several police vehicles across all but one lane of the freeway.

Public information officer Dustin Kennerly of the CHP Hayward Division tells KTVU that the officer was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries shortly after the crash, which was at 3:56 p.m.

The freeway will remain closed as investigators work to determine why and how the officer went down.

No additional information was provided.