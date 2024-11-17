CHP investigating crash that killed pedestrian in Hayward

The California Highway Patrol is asking the public for help investigating a fatal crash they say took place in Hayward on Mission Boulevard north of East Lewelling Boulevard Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9:44 p.m. and involved a 30-year-old woman and a Dodge Caravan driven by a 17-year-old boy, according to Officer Kylie Musselman. The woman died in the wake of the crash, Musselman said.

"Speed seems to be a factor," Musselman said. The woman "seems to have been walking within a crosswalk with fully functioning intersection lights," the officer said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or was in the area at the time and has any information is asked to contact the CHP Hayward area office at (510) 489-1500.