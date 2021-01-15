CHP issues tactical alert ahead of presidential inauguration

The California Highway Patrol announced on Friday that officers are preparing for possible unrest during the presidential inauguration.

CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray issued an indefinite tactical alert ahead of next Wednesday's inauguration.

"The protection of California highways and state buildings, including the Capitol, are the primary responsibility and jurisdiction of the CHP," Ray said, in part, in a statement.

Friday's announcement comes just hours after California Governor Gavin Newsom said he's activating 1,000 National Guard troops. Both come in the wake of last week's deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Below is a statement released by Ray:

