CHP locks down Oakland building after man spotted with gun

The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning placed a building in Oakland that houses Caltrans, on lockdown after a state employee saw a man in the parking lot with a gun.

The lockdown was lifted within the hour of the 6:40 a.m. call, CHP Officer Adib Zeid, said when they took a suspect into custody.

Zeid did not say whether that suspect had been armed.

The gun sighting placed 111 Grand Ave. in Oakland near Lake Merritt on lockdown as CHP officers swept the building.

The building houses the Caltrans District 4 office.

The lockdown was lifted just after 7:30 a.m.