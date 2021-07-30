CHP looking for suspect in deadly San Leandro hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who struck and killed an East Bay man on Interstate 880 and kept going.

The Alameda County Medical Examiner and Coroner identified the driver who was killed as 52-year-old Rick Doan of San Leandro.

The collision happened around 2:30 am on Friday on southbound I-880, near the Winton Avenue exit in Hayward.

Officers said Doan had put his SUV in park in the middle of the freeway, opened his car door, and exited the vehicle. That's when Doan was struck and killed by the hit-and-run driver.

Authorities are probing why Doan stopped his vehicle in the middle of the freeway.

"We didn't find anything that was mechanically wrong with it. As we said the vehicle was still running. At this time we don't know why the vehicle was stopped," said CHP Officer Dustin Kennerley.

Kennerley said Doan was getting out of his car when he was sideswiped by the suspect's vehicle. The force of the collision bent back Doan's driver's side door knocked him 300 feet.

Investigators say the suspect's car likely has front and right side damage.

The CHP cautions drivers to stay inside their vehicle and refrain from standing on the shoulder of a freeway.

"If you get stuck in your vehicle at least you have your seat belt on with airbags that are meant to protect you. If you don't have that protection it is just a vehicle versus a pedestrian. And that almost never turns out well," said Kennerley.

The CHP is asking anyone with information on the deadly incident to call 510-489-1500.