Newsom extends CHP enforcement in Oakland amid potential political shift

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that the increased presence of California Highway Patrol officers in Oakland will continue.

Newsom extended the CHP enforcement surge in Oakland to support public safety amid changes in local leadership following Tuesday's election. The operation in Oakland, initially set to end this week, will now continue through the end of the year.

"California will continue to support East Bay local law enforcement in their efforts to address crime and lawlessness in the region," said Newsom. "During these leadership transitions, Oakland families should feel secure knowing that the state will help maintain public safety and help keep their communities secure."

Newsom praised the operation, saying that officers have made more than 1,200 arrests, recovered 2,246 stolen vehicles, and seized 124 illegal guns since its start in February.

The Oakland Police Department said it is grateful for the state's support and the continued CHP patrols throughout the city.

"The Governor’s ongoing support is making a significant impact on the safety and well-being of our community," the department said.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said the city's collaboration with the state to lower crime demonstrates how local and state agencies work closely together.

"Their increased presence in Oakland frees up our OPD officers to respond to more calls for service. CHP’s presence and the work of the Ceasefire partnership is delivering a major reduction in crime across the board," she said.

Newsom's office cited an unusually high spike in violent crime last year in Alameda County, prompting the state in July to increase crime reduction efforts by deploying more CHP officers to Oakland.

Earlier this week, Thao's office said that Oakland has not experienced a homicide for at least seven weeks.

Oakland and Alameda County could see major political changes as recall efforts to remove Thao and District Attorney Pamela Price appear poised to succeed.