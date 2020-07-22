CHP Oakland says they don't have video or audio documentation of Erik Salgado's killing by police

article

More than a month after the fatal police shooting of Erik Salgado by Oakland California Highway Patrol officers, the agency says they do not possess audio or video documentation of the shooting.

The 45-day deadline for public records disclosure under AB 748 has passed. CHP does not have body-worn cameras, but they do have pilot programs for some officers in Oakland and in Stockton. It appears the officers who fatally shot Salgado were not in the pilot program.

However, CHP does have dashboard cameras and all video and audio should be releasable under AB 748.

KTVU has previously reported on the inconsistencies surrounding police-worn body cameras and recent police killings.

Salgado, a stolen-car suspect, was killed when CHP fired more than 40 rounds at him and his pregnant girlfriend in East Oakland June 6. His girlfriend, Brianna Colombo, lost the baby as a result, according to an attorney. A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Salgado's family and Colombo.

KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky contributed to this story