CHP patrol vehicle, other car have windows shattered mysteriously

Published 
Santa Cruz County
Bay City News

Police cruiser, other car have windows shattered mysteriously on Highway 17

A California Highway Patrol patrol car window was shattered on Highway 17 as an officer was investigating what had shattered the window of another car on the Santa Cruz County road. The highway was closed for an hour on Saturday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation Saturday evening after one of its CHP patrol vehicles had its back window shattered as an officer responded to a report of a Highway 17 motorist whose car window had been shattered as well.

During the initial investigation following the 12:40 p.m. incident, the CHP shut down both directions of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County between Summit Road and Sugarloaf Road due to police and "out of an abundance of caution for public safety".

After the motorist's car window was shattered on Highway 17 near Alta Vista Lane, the responding officer attempted to make contact. It was at that time that the CHP vehicle's back window was shattered.

No injuries were reported in both incidents.

Highway 17 was reopened at 2:18 p.m. The closure backed up traffic for three miles to the south of the incident scene.

The California Highway Patrol is asking for assistance from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity during this time to call (831) 796-2160.