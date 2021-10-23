CHP patrol vehicle, other car have windows shattered mysteriously

The California Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation Saturday evening after one of its CHP patrol vehicles had its back window shattered as an officer responded to a report of a Highway 17 motorist whose car window had been shattered as well.

During the initial investigation following the 12:40 p.m. incident, the CHP shut down both directions of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County between Summit Road and Sugarloaf Road due to police and "out of an abundance of caution for public safety".

After the motorist's car window was shattered on Highway 17 near Alta Vista Lane, the responding officer attempted to make contact. It was at that time that the CHP vehicle's back window was shattered.

No injuries were reported in both incidents.

Highway 17 was reopened at 2:18 p.m. The closure backed up traffic for three miles to the south of the incident scene.

The California Highway Patrol is asking for assistance from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity during this time to call (831) 796-2160.