CHP performs 2 paraglider rescues at same location

The California Highway Patrol's helicopter was in action Sunday rescuing paragliders in two separate rescues at the same location.

Both rescues were in the Vallejo hills above Columbus Parkway.

Vallejo Fire and a Medic ambulance also responded.

CHP's H-30 helicopter footage from the second rescue shows the injured patient at a rock outcropping getting strapped into a harness and pulled to safety before being taken to a hospital for treatment.

It's not clear what caused the two accidents.