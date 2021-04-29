CHP pursuit of speeding Mercedes driver leads to fatal crash near Hayward

A California Highway Patrol pursuit ended in a deadly crash on Thursday morning when a Mercedes driver trying to evade officers slammed into a wall on an offramp near Hayward.

The driver died on the scene, the CHP said.

The pursuit began in Tracy after officers there tried to stop the Mercedes driver for speeding, according to the CHP log.

But the driver took off, the CHP stated, and units from the Dublin area took over as the chase continued on Interstate Highway 580 westbound to the 238 interchange.

The Mercedes crashed at East 14th street offramp in Hayward.

The CHP said the driver was speeding up to 120 mph.