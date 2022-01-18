CHP recovers $185K in stolen merchandise, including items taken during ransacking of Louis Vuitton

article

California Highway Patrol says they have recovered an estimated $185,000 in stolen merchandise, including items that were taken during the infamous looting of a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco's Union Square last fall.

In a Facebook post, CHP said their Organized Retail Crime Task Force carried out their operation on Sunday, though they did not indicate where the operation occurred.

Photo courtesy CHP.

A known fencing operation suspect was arrested as a result of this operation, CHP said. The suspect was not identified, but has been booked on retail crime charges.

The stolen items were from several retail outlets. It is not clear how much of it was from SF Union Square. Photos by CHP showed cosmetics, clothing and what appears to be garbage bags full of stolen goods.