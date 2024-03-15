CHP releases video of wrong-way driving crashing into patrol car

The California Highway Patrols has released video of a wrong-way driver crashing into a highway patrol car near Sacramento.

Investigators say two officers were hurt on Wednesday when someone allegedly slammed into their patrol car on purpose on Interstate 80 in Davis.



The CHP said the two officers were sitting in their patrol car on the shoulder of the freeway after a traffic stop, when the wrong-way driver in a white vehicle came racing towards them.

"An individual drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed along the right shoulder of the freeway and internationally struck the patrol vehicle head on, causing injuries to our officers," CHP Chief Ezery Beauchamp said. "Acts of violence like this will not be tolerated."

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

KCRA 3 in Sacramento said the officers were taken to a hospital and treated for minor to major injuries.



The video came from another car that was passing by the crash scene.